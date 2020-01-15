Tangier exchange comes to Gibraltar
Musicians and artists from Tangier shared their culture in Gibraltar as part of a cultural exchange organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. A showcase event held at the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art [GEMA] Gallery saw a Moroccan band and a singer called Wadie Ismail perform alongside paintings from Moroccan artists. The GEMA gallery was roaring...
