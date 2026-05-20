Tarika takes Nationals Darts title

Tarika Ward has been crowned the 2026 Gibraltar Ladies National Champion after producing a dominant display in the final, defeating defending champion Erika Ward 3-0 to secure the title.

Ward delivered a composed and clinical performance to cap a strong rankings season, overcoming Erika Ward in straight sets to take the national crown.

Erika Ward, who had already enjoyed success this season as winner of the Gibraltar Ladies Darts League, once again underlined her consistency at the highest level by reaching another national final in defence of her national title.