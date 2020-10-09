Task force finalises BID project

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, met with Mo Aswat and Jade Edinburgh of the BID Task Force Group this week to finalise the BID project.

Amongst other issues, the main point for discussion was the new legislation that will be put in place for the project to go ahead.

Mr Daryanani said: “It was good to catch up on how things are developing with the BID.”

“We are now coming to the final stages and I have been working on the legislation for this to happen as soon as possible.”

“Our small business community needs a shot in the arm and I hope this will provide it.”

“As long as I’m Minister for Business, I can reassure our businesses that I will continue to work tirelessly to provide all the assistance possible.”