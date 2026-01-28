Teachers’ union raises ‘grave concern’ over severe weather school plans

Gibraltar NASUWT has criticised the Department of Education’s handling of severe weather warnings, saying unclear messaging and a lack of system-wide contingency plans left schools to make “ad hoc” decisions and exposed “serious shortcomings” in the way risks are managed.

In a statement, the teachers’ union said that while schools had worked to reassure families and manage disruption, central planning from the Department was falling short.

“While schools have worked to reassure families and manage circumstances, the union expresses grave concern at the Department of Education’s failure to provide clear, decisive, and system-wide contingency planning during periods of adverse weather,” said Gibraltar NASUWT in a statement.

“The Department’s messaging remains unclear and inconsistent.”

The union said Tuesday’s events had again highlighted problems, claiming that in the absence of “coherent central direction”, schools had been left to make individual decisions, leading to “confusion and inconsistency”.

“This was particularly evident at Westside School, where students who do not ordinarily remain on site at lunchtime were informed that they could not stay in school.,” said the statement.

“This created avoidable uncertainty and distress for students, families, and staff alike.”

Gibraltar NASUWT warned that poor coordination “risks undermining schools’ duty of care and potentially places the health and safety of children at risk, particularly during officially recognised severe weather warnings”.

The union said it had raised its concerns directly with the Minister for Education, focusing on what it described as health and safety risks for staff and pupils.

“We have made it unequivocally clear that the safety of both our members and the children in our care must be the overriding consideration,” the statement said.

“We are not satisfied with the Minister’s response, which centred on the need for schools to remain open because some parents may not have alternative childcare arrangements.”

“Schools are educational institutions, not contingency childcare providers, and staffing and operational decisions cannot be justified on this basis when severe weather presents clear and foreseeable risks.”

“We continue to remind HMGOG that teachers are not essential workers.”

The union also questioned the requirement for students and staff to travel in what it described as hazardous conditions.

“Requiring students to travel to and from school in high winds and hazardous conditions exposes them to unnecessary danger,” it said.

“Similarly, expecting staff to attend work primarily to supervise pupils, while simultaneously acknowledging that absences linked to parental safety concerns will be authorised, highlights a troubling inconsistency in the Department’s approach.

“While authorised absences are welcome, they do not mitigate the risks faced by those required to attend, nor do they substitute for proactive, clearly communicated contingency planning issued in advance, rather than reactive decisions taken during the school day.”

Gibraltar NASUWT added that it had received reports of workplace accidents linked to water ingress in “a number of schools” during the recent bad weather.

“In addition, Gibraltar NASUWT has received reports of accidents at work arising directly from water ingress in a number of schools during the current period of severe weather,” it said.

“Leaking roofs and flooding of internal areas, in corridors and classrooms have created hazardous conditions for both staff and students,” said the statement.

“These incidents further highlight the very real risks posed by keeping schools fully operational in adverse weather and highlight the urgent need for a precautionary, safety-led approach rather than one that downplays or reacts to emerging dangers.”

The union stressed that teachers remained committed to their students, but said that could not come ahead of safety.

“Our members remain fully committed to supporting students and maintaining high standards of education,” said the statement.

“However, that commitment cannot and will not come at the expense of health and safety.”

“Gibraltar NASUWT reiterates that the wellbeing of staff and students must remain paramount.”

“We therefore urgently call on the Department of Education and HMGOG to demonstrate decisive leadership by implementing clear, consistent, and safety-led protocols for severe weather events, ensuring that schools are not left to manage serious risks in isolation.”