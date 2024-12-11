Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Dec, 2024

Local News

Team RG 5 triumphs in gruelling 10km endurance march up the Rock

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
11th December 2024

Team RG 5 won the RG’s Challenge a gruelling 10km endurance march over the challenging terrain of the Rock of Gibraltar, which took place on Tuesday.

This demanding event, designed to test the physical and mental limits of participants, also fosters essential leadership and teamwork skills.

After a warm-up at Devil’s Tower Camp, it was a controlled march to Buffadero, where there was a short break before embarking up the Rock.

The route ascends over 8km, via Jews Gate, then up to the top of the Rock of Gibraltar, before racing to the finish at Princess Caroline’s Battery in the Upper Rock whilst carrying 15kg plus two litre water bottles on their backs.

Eleven teams, representing various services including the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, and the Royal Navy Medical Service, competed in this year’s challenge.

“The event pushed participants to their limits, exposing them to physical and mental fatigue, which can significantly enhance resilience,” said a statement from the MOD.

“Strong leadership and effective teamwork were crucial factors in determining the success of each team. The competition was fierce, with teams battling through the challenging course.”

“Ultimately, a HQ Company team emerged victorious, demonstrating exceptional teamwork, determination, and strategic planning.”

RG’s Regimental Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class one Karon Fortunato, commented that the RG Challenge serves as a valuable training opportunity for military personnel, equipping them with the skills and mindset necessary to excel in high-pressure environments.

“The unique setting of the Rock of Gibraltar, with its steep inclines, rocky terrain, and stunning views, added an extra layer of challenge and reward to the event,” he added.

