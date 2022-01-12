Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

‘Tearless’ onions to go on sale in the UK for the first time

Photo issued by Waitrose of a pack of Sunions - tearless onions. Crying in the kitchen has become a thing of the past as Waitrose has exclusively launched a variety of sweet onion that doesn't reduce cooks to tears.

By Press Association
12th January 2022

By Josie Clarke, PA Consumer Affairs Correspondent

Cooks are to be able to buy “tearless” onions for the first time when they go on sale in the UK from next week.

The Sunion onion is perfect for those with sensitive eyes as well as cooking in the kitchen with children, Waitrose said.

Their mild flavour makes them perfect for use in cooking while they can also be used raw in a salad, the firm added.

Waitrose onion buyer Paul Bidwell said: “We understand how a-peeling tearless onions are to our customers which is why we’re delighted to launch Sunions in selected stores and via Waitrose.com from January 18.

“Ideal for taking the tears out of the kitchen, the sweetness of this type of onion lends itself perfectly to a variety of dishes, from salads to hot meals.”

The onions are the invention of Rick Watson, a plant breeder working for the German chemical company BASF. He began working on the innovation in the late 1980s, using natural techniques rather than genetic modification to create the unique variety.

The brand said it took more than 30 years of breeding less pungent varieties of onion to find a variety where the vapours released on chopping are not powerful enough to bring tears to the eye.

A three-pack of Sunions will cost £1.50, 30p more than a four-pack of Waitrose’s own-brand onions.

Sunions said its onions are not a genetically modified product and were grown through an all-natural cross-breeding programme.

It said volatile compounds in onions are responsible for the tears and pungent flavour, and the amounts of those compounds in other onions remain the same or increase over time. In Sunions, these compounds do the opposite and decrease to create a tearless, sweet and mild onion.

Sunions are already on sale in America but have not been universally well-received.

A 2018 review in the Washington Post said they were very sweet – “sweet enough that you could sit there and eat them like popcorn” – and barely had any scent. Another journalist who tried them there said they were “almost flavourless”.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

Lateral Flow Tests to be offered by ‘alternative providers’ in future

Tue 11th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Brexit

Brexit offers chance of ‘new and original, imaginative’ framework for cross-border cooperation

Mon 10th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson’s leadership under pressure over partygate row

12th January 2022

UK/Spain News
New species of deepwater soft coral discovered west of Scotland

12th January 2022

UK/Spain News
Johnson backs aide who organised Downing Street ‘BYOB’ garden party

11th January 2022

UK/Spain News
Spain set to limit retail price of COVID-19 lateral flow tests

11th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022