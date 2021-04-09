Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
9th April 2021

A Royal Air Force transport plane suffered a technical problem shortly after taking off from Gibraltar at around midday on Friday, prompting a full-scale emergency response on the ground amid fears it would have to make an emergency landing. Police and emergency services rushed to the airfield and sealed off the area as the A400...

