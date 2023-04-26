Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Apr, 2023

Technical problems ground two easyJet flights

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
26th April 2023

Two Manchester to Gibraltar easyJet flights were affected by technical faults this week, both requiring an overnight stay on the Rock.

“easyJet can confirm that flight EZY2268 from Gibraltar to Manchester on 26th April suffered some minor damage whilst on its stand,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

“A technical fault on EZY9628 to Manchester on 25th April caused the crew to exceed their legally permitted hours.”

“As a result both flights were rescheduled to operate the following day.”

As a result Tuesday’s flight operated on Wednesday evening and Wednesday’s flight is due to operate on Thursday.

“Affected passengers were notified directly with updated information and new departure times and we did all possible to mitigate the impact including providing hotel accommodation and meals where required,” the spokesperson added.

“Should any passengers incur their own reasonable expenses, we will reimburse them.”

“The safety of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority."

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the delays,” they added.

Local News

