Temporary parking for Glacis residents at old CEPSA site

The Ministry of Transport and Gibraltar Car Parks has announced that the old CEPSA site will once again be made available as temporary parking for Glacis Estate residents, courtesy of the developers of the new GFA stadium.

This temporary arrangement will be in place for six months.

The decision was made during a recent Bayside developers meeting hosted by the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes. It was agreed that, as planned works at the site had been completed and further works were not imminent, the area could be made available to Glacis residents, who continue to be most affected by the ongoing construction.

From Wednesday April 16 and until further notice, residents holding a Glacis Estate parking permit will be able to park their vehicles at the site. Permits must be displayed at all times.

Vehicles parked in the area without a valid permit will be towed away.