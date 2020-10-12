Temporary replacement of G1

The Chief Minister’s official vehicle was recently damaged during travel in Spain and has now been temporarily replaced.

The damaged vehicle is now undergoing repairs by Tesla which will take some weeks, a statement from No6 Convent Place said.

In the interim, the Gibraltar Government has entered into an arrangement with A.M. Capurro for the lease of a fully electric car to temporarily replace the Tesla.

A Jaguar I-Pace EV HSE will be leased for an initial six month period, at a cost of £400 per month, when it will also serve as a back-up “G1”.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said he was “grateful to A.M. Capurro for the very generous terms agreed to allow the Government the use of this exceptionally well equipped car at a very competitive rate.”

“We have been able to source locally a vehicle that falls totally inline with Government policy of encouraging the use of electric vehicles as the most environmentally friendly form of vehicular transport,” Mr Picardo said.