Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Sports

Ten man Manchester 62 grab late winner as league table sees major changes

By Stephen Ignacio
30th November 2020

Manchester 62 3-2 College 1975 A late winner from Manchester 62 grabbed them their second win of the season and a momentary respite away from the bottom spots in the league table as they rose to eighth. The three points were grabbed in some extraordinary circumstances with Manchester 62 having gone down to ten men...

