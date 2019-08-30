Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Ten pin bowling at Summer Sports programme

By Chronicle Staff
30th August 2019

Local children had a great time learning to bowl at the Kings Bastion Leisure Centre. The session organised as part of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme saw children practice their bowling techniques on the lanes. The programme has now come to a close with the school term beginning. Pics by Johnny Bugeja

