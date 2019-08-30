Ten pin bowling at Summer Sports programme
Local children had a great time learning to bowl at the Kings Bastion Leisure Centre. The session organised as part of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme saw children practice their bowling techniques on the lanes. The programme has now come to a close with the school term beginning. Pics by Johnny Bugeja
