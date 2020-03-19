TG calls for ‘more aggressive’ measures to tackle virus crisis

Together Gibraltar has urged the Gibraltar Government to implement “more aggressive” measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as it advocated “extreme social distancing” and called for stronger economic measures too to help businesses.

“The more we isolate the better. The faster we do it the better. We urge Government to at least consider this option,” Together Gibraltar said last night.

In a statement the party said it was supportive of and had given time and space to the Government to implement its measures without commenting.

But, it said, “we have no other option but to publicly plead with the Government to consider implementing more aggressive measures of social distancing.”

Together Gibraltar asserted that extreme social distancing would work to flatten the pandemic and “is the only way we can avoid collapsing our healthcare system.”

“Schools should have been closed days ago, as well as all non-essential commerce and services. Instead, creche services should have been provided for healthcare workers and the parents who require it, including those that have no other option but to leave children with grandparents.”

The party also said that more robust economic measures should have been announced to support businesses, while further encouraging them to send their workers home.

“We should have police patrolling the streets sending anyone violating the quarantine home.”

“Telling the community to stay home while simultaneously telling them to continue sending their children to school, or to continue operating their businesses as normal is causing confusion and a sense that we are applying half measures.”

“We should apply WHO and global consensus, not the judgement that may be seen as based (even loosely) by an often dishonest and extremely erratic UK administration.”

The party also asserted that the economic measures presented by the Government “could be stronger” compared to what has been announced by other nations, particularly for the “already ill- protected private sector”.

“Our public welfare network was lacking before the crisis, and this means many workers and businesses have been left to fend for themselves in a state of economic paralysis. The economic stimulus is another fundamental public health measure: if business owners are adequately reassured, they will be more inclined to stop their activity and send their workers home.”

“Pretending that only a few sectors are being affected means many businesses will be forced to try to keep operating,” the party said.

“We would like to see the Government announce an emergency package (of some 20% of our GDP) in line with other Western democracies. Our extremely successful economy should be able to allow for this and more.”

“Unity in this moment is paramount, and we ask the entire community to comply with every Government request.”

“We have been forwarding official warnings, and many of our members have offered to help as volunteers through official channels. Even though it will make little difference, we also commit to voting in favour of any bill that will grant Government further powers in order to tackle this pandemic.”

“Spain is struggling to catch up with the curve as we speak. Let’s heed all scientific warnings and the global consensus, and implement the most aggressive social isolation measures possible. We have little to lose, and plenty to gain.”

“We would like to express our gratitude to all those heroes working in the frontline, taking care of our sick, protecting us, guaranteeing our supplies, and keeping our small but resilient nation moving forward in these difficult times.”

“Please stay safe, isolate aggressively and intelligently, and follow the health advice of our authorities.”