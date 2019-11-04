Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

TG candidates to continue in politics as party looks to the future

By Cristina Cavilla
4th November 2019

Those Together Gibraltar candidates who missed out on securing a seat in Parliament want to continue in the party structure, its Leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said as she set out her road-map for conducting a different style of Opposition politics. As things stand those nine candidates revert to party members but their futures within the...

E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

