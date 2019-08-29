TG, critical of Govt, sets out Brexit strategy

Together Gibraltar has set out how it plans to tackle the impact of Brexit should the party be in office before Brexit day, as it lambasted the current government over the lack of information being disseminated to the public.

Key among the party’s plans is to establish a Communications Task Force which will start work immediately on “filling the information void left by the outgoing government, ensuring priority is given to keeping the public fully informed”.

With an election imminent, Together Gibraltar said it is already making preparations for a Government Information Office whose initial priority will be to provide the information needed by citizens and businesses to best tackle Brexit.

“If the election occurs before Brexit Day, a Together Gibraltar government will devote its first week to assess Gibraltar’s readiness and initiate measures to shore up people’s ability to withstand the adverse effects of Brexit,” the party said in a statement.

Additionally, a Together Gibraltar government will open a Brexit advice centre in town and establish a 24/7 phone enquiry service.

“We will provide Brexit support at all Gibraltar’s frontier crossings and at the airport and port to assist travellers, importers and exporters.”

“We will immediately work with local authorities in La Linea to provide liaison facilities on the Spanish side in order to help alleviate any problems encountered there.”

“This will be especially relevant in the event of extended frontier delays which will affect tourists, residents and the 15,000 workers who cross daily and help Gibraltar’s vibrant economy thrive.”

The party expressed solidarity with the concerns of people and businesses in Gibraltar.

“Every day, we hear their anguish. Constituents are worried about the stocking of vital medication to treat family members.”

“Pharmacists tell us they have received no information from Government on preparing for possible shortages,” the party said.

“Business owners, dependent on essential imports, cannot find any information about transport and customs arrangements after Brexit Day, 31 October.”

“We struggle to find the answers for them due to the striking paucity of readily-available information.”

“At Together Gibraltar, we not only believe in listening, we believe in transparency and communicating with people about matters that will help them go about their daily lives.”

“In the case of Brexit, that means communicating about the things that will equip them in preparing for the challenges of Brexit.”

“Leaving the EU, let alone a no-deal Brexit, is overwhelmingly contrary to what Gibraltar wants or needs. But a better informed Gibraltar will be better able to cope with it, deal or no-deal.”

Additionally, and in respect of the leaked yellowhammer report, the party said that people had been “shaken” by its revelations and that the Government had been “evasive” in responding to questions surrounding it.

“Questions over the supply of food and medicines into Gibraltar continue to mount, unabated by the Chief Minister’s reassuring, but ultimately self-serving, words,” the party’s statement read.

“His admission that delays of over four hours at the Spanish border are possible, even though he does not consider them probable, has done little to allay people’s fears.”