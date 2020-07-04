Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 4th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TG ‘dismayed’ over Govt policy ‘blunders’

By Chronicle Staff
4th July 2020

The Chief Minister’s clarification regarding the imposition of a blanket import duty of 10% on imported personal goods amounts to a “substantial modification” of the policy, a “dismayed” Together Gibraltar has said.

The party said this was the latest in a “long list of blunders” from the current administration and the latest “rectification” showed the GSLP/Liberals are the “true populists” of Gibraltar.

In a statement, TG said these blunders follow a pattern of “incompetent policymaking / public backlash / rectification dressed as clarification.”

TG said this “obvious flip-flopping is concerning for two reasons.”

Firstly, it said, it shows a complete lack of conviction and foresight in the way policies are drafted and implemented, and secondly, it continues to feed the “culture of entitlement” that the Government is purporting to combat.

Party Leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “If an administration has a well thought out, long-term plan, it has to have the courage and conviction to stick with it even if some elements of society are resistant to change, and this government has a strong and recent man-date that allows them to do so. If, on the other hand, they are not working on a long-term vision for the community, then what we’re seeing is just incompetent Governance and that is even more worrying.”

“Together Gibraltar believe - and it has become obvious in light of this ‘clarification’ – a euphemism for yet another retraction - that the introduction of the 10% blanket import duty was a terrible idea that was punitive to the consumer and ineffective in providing a real stimulus for local commerce, but it finds it even more worrying to see a Government bending to every whim of the electorate, without principles, conviction or long-term vision.”

“We have many recent examples of this populist Governance, such as the rectification on Midtown parking fees, the changes in the Line Wall traffic restrictions, the modifications in the Queen's cinema building site, the enlargement of Parliament, or this sudden change in import duty exemptions.”

“Together Gibraltar believes that this administration lacks the courage and honesty to execute a real agenda that can secure our public finances, tackle cronyism and corruption, bring on a green economic transformation and provide real social justice to this community.”

“It will continue to practice a culture of Government irresponsibility, hustling for votes without a coherent, long-term vision for Gibraltar.”

Most Read

Local News

easyJet aims for July 20 relaunch of Gib flights, but adds caveat

Thu 2nd Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar on UK's list of countries exempt from quarantine

Fri 3rd Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

No clarity yet on runway pedestrian access after tunnel opens

Fri 3rd Jul, 2020

Local News

easyJet to resume Gib flights from July 20

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt says GSD ‘jumped the gun’ on Queen’s Cinema site

4th July 2020

Local News
GVC warns of redundancies amid VIP restructure

4th July 2020

Local News
Selena Victory sets 100km swim challenge to raise funds for Rifcom

4th July 2020

Local News
No change for Las Iguanas in Gib as UK parent goes into administration

4th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020