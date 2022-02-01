Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Feb, 2022

TG says LFT deal should have been handled transparently

Photo by Pixabay.

By Chronicle Staff
1st February 2022

Together Gibraltar has hit out on the Government for the procurement of Lateral Flow Tests via a Spanish pharmacist, stating the deal should be handled transparently.

The statement, comes after a slew of exchanges, and the Gibraltar Government has remained firm “it was impossible to source LFTs from any other supplier”.

On Monday, Together Gibraltar accused the Gibraltar Government of lying and attempting to confuse the general public.

“[The] Government has tried to apply its usual spin to confuse the general public, trying to obscure the fact that the GHA is purchasing LFT’s with the aid of a commercial middle-man who, in the legitimate pursuit of his interests, is substantially increasing the bill footed by the taxpayer,” TG said.

“Logically, purchasing the tests directly from the supplier without the use of an agent would have been much cheaper for the taxpayer. This deal has been made in an opaque and arbitrary way, without any tender or public scrutiny, until TG brought the issue to light.”

The Government has procured the tests from La Linea pharmacist, Francisco Navarro, and TG questioned whether in the face of global shortages, this was the only supplier capable of providing the tests needed by the GHA.

“No company, agency, country or institution from around the globe had access to tests at competitive prices,” TG said.

“Francisco Navarro, under the auspices of a ready mixed concrete supplier, were the only ones that could do the job. This, the last in a long string of lies, is perhaps the most ridiculous.”

TG accused the Minister for Health and the Chief Minister of attacking TG to discredit its leader Marlene Hassan Nahon.

“It seems like the GFSB are also not fully satisfied by the information disclosed so far by Government, as they have also released a statement today asking for clarity in this deal,” TG said.

“The details of this deal must be made public in order for the public to have closure, and for Government to understand that Government contracts must be handled transparently and in a way that provides the best deal for the taxpayer always.”

