TG seeks clarification on death certificate comments

Together Gibraltar has asked for clarification after the Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, tweeted he had been unable to provide accurate death certification in Gibraltar.

TG added Mr Bhatti’s tweet went on to insinuate potential wrongdoing behind this lack of clarity, by stating “nothing to hide, I hope.”

Together Gibraltar leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon, publicly probed the Dr Bhatti on these assertions, but received no reply.

The party believes these accusations are too grave to ignore in light of Dr Bhatti’s role as Director of Public Health, a vital position for the community particularly in light of the current pandemic, and the privileged access to information that is expected for a figure of such prominence.

Together Gibraltar would like Government to clarify these assertions, and explain if there have been any inaccuracies in the reporting of deaths since the start of the Covid pandemic.