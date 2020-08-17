Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

TG urge Govt to understand concerns on schools reopening

By Chronicle Staff
17th August 2020

Together Gibraltar has urged the Government to try to understand their concerns over the “lack of planning” ahead of the reopening of schools, instead of “arrogantly” lashing out at critics. 

This follows a spat between the Government and TG, the latter of which had expressed concern that not all necessary measures had been put in place to prepare the Rock’s schools “for any eventuality” in the new academic year.

TG said that instead of taking note of the “fair and relevant criticisms” expressed by both the party and the teachers union NASUWT, the Government “continues to show complete disdain for the role of opposition and, more worryingly, for public dissidence in general.” 

“On this occasion it seems that, in its attempts to rapidly dismiss them, Government has failed to understand the substance of the criticisms expressed by Together Gibraltar,” the party said in a statement. 

It added that it was fully aware that explanations about the plans to return to school were delivered in response to questions by Marlene Hassan Nahon in Parliament and said it was for this reason that the party asked these “relevant and pressing questions.” 

“These Parliamentary statements however, are of little use to the community at large,” TG said. 

“What is being criticised by TG and also by the Union, is that these rhetorical and vague explanations delivered over a month ago have not translated into clear and precise practical guidelines for teachers, now less than two weeks away from school opening and amidst a rapid increase of covid-19 cases in our community.”

Together Gibraltar underscored that the safe opening of schools is no “bandwagon”. 

“We would like to remind Government that many TG members have children in our schools or are part of the teaching profession, and are therefore directly impacted by the current uncertainty. The party receives expressions of concern on this subject on a daily basis.”

TG said the Government is “very adept at providing a veneer of readiness and competence, and at defending this veneer with disdainful and arrogant rhetoric.” 

But, it said, it is not so good at responding to legitimate claims from dissident voices with maturity, and mending their ways when mistakes are made. 

“This undemocratic behaviour is to the detriment of all Gibraltarians.”

“These times call for collaboration, where every constructive input is listened to and taken into consideration.”

“Together Gibraltar urges Government to at least try to understand criticisms before arrogantly lashing out in response.”

