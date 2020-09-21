Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Sep, 2020

TG urges Govt to push on with dementia care commitments

By Chronicle Staff
21st September 2020

Together Gibraltar has reminded the Gibraltar Government of its recent commitments to improve dementia care as the party marked World Alzheimer’s Day today.

It said the Government’s pledge to improve the service provided to dementia sufferers “has not yet translated into tangible measures, while many of these patients deteriorate rapidly.”

In a statement, Together Gibraltar also called on the community at large to get involved in tackling this growing problem, by becoming “Dementia Friends” and helping to make Gibraltar a dementia-friendly community.

“We need to increase dementia awareness and dementia education across all sectors of society, because it is vital to learn how to live and interact with people living with dementia in a way that does not make them feel scared, ignored or isolated, but instead engaged, valued and cherished,” Together Gibraltar said.

It added that, according to available data, the number of Alzheimer's and dementia sufferers doubles roughly every two decades.

At present, and due to Covid-19 control measures, these patients and their families are facing the enormous challenge of maintaining adequate treatment and ensuring the quality of life of these patients in the face of great restrictions, the party said.

Together Gibraltar leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon, said: “For me personally Alzheimer’s and Dementia is a cause which is very close to my heart, and I appeal to everyone to learn more about the condition and how best to interact with people living with dementia, especially in view of the reality that as we live longer, we are seeing cases multiplying at an exponential rate.”

