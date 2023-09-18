Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

TG will not contest election and plans return to grassroots

Nick Calamaro, Together Gibraltar's interim leader

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2023

Together Gibraltar on Monday announced its decision not to field candidates in this year’s general election.

This decision means it will be a two-party race between the GSLP-Liberals and the GSD, with the additional choice of independent candidate, Robert Vasquez.

The deadline for registration of candidates is noon on September 21 and others may yet step forward.

In a statement to the press, TG said it had “not gained enough traction” in the months following the departure of its former leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon, and its focus will now “turn to grassroots efforts”.

“Despite this, we are immensely proud of the team we have now and believe that the party is in a much better place to fulfil its mission of creating a space where more people can have a say in how Gibraltar is run,” the party said in a statement.

“The party’s focus now turns to grassroots efforts: growing our membership and empowering the wealth of talent within our ranks.”

“Neither of the establishment political parties offer a home where ordinary Gibraltarians can truly make a difference in our community, so we believe TG’s role is still as important as ever.”

Together Gibraltar said it will be bringing back its public debates while continuing to engage with organisations and members of the public.

“The party hopes to offer something different from the vapid opposition which has characterised the last few political terms, focusing on productive solutions for the pressing issues that matter most to everyday Gibraltarians,” Together Gibraltar said.

“In the coming months, TG will be hosting fresh executive elections to ensure the party is giving its members a voice and that it has a clear mandate for the changes they need to make to re-establish the party as a major political force.”

For his part, interim leader, Nick Calamaro, said: “I will continue to support Together Gibraltar in whatever capacity they will have me and work every day to keep whoever forms the next government of Gibraltar accountable.”

“Our goal now is to show the public that democracy is about much more than what happens at election time.”

“Our team is committed to working diligently to earn the trust of the electorate, not by sitting on the side lines until the last minute, but by actively engaging with our community, addressing their concerns, and continuing to propose meaningful solutions to make Gibraltar the best place it can be.”

