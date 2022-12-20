Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Dec, 2022

TGS workshop staff fund Sierra Leone well

By Eyleen Gomez
20th December 2022

Staff at Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings Workshop raised enough money to fund well number 87 via Action4Schools, which provides water wells in Sierra Leone.

The well is located at ICS Primary School, Moyamba, which has over 500 pupils.

“My colleague Edward Aleman encouraged everyone at the workshops to donate and managed to raise enough for water well 87,” said Jimmy Bruzon from the charity.

Recipients of the well made a video to thank the TGS workshop team.

“Thank you to Edward Aleman and the TGS Workshop Team. It is a wonderful thing because you have actually made a positive impact the lives of these kids. They used to have an open source [for drinking water] which is not safe, which is risky for the kids and the water was very salty,” the video said.

“But, they have water that is pure, clean and safe to drink.”

The video shows children enjoying the fresh water provided from the well.

Among them was 10-year old Danniel Danema.

“We want to say thank you to Action4Schools for providing us with clean safe water because we never had this in our community. We say thank you,” he said.

Their teacher Mohamed Suma said: “You have provided us with a clean water well. Before the water well that we had was no good, its so salty and everyday there were people complaining that they were sick. But now there are no sick people anyone, we thank them for that.”

The kids end the video by all shouting: “Thank you and God bless you.”

