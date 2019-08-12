Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

The 2019 Gibraltar - Morocco Yacht Rally

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2019

In just over a week 50 plus yachts will assemble in the Bay of Gibraltar to sail in company to the new Tanja Marina Bay complex in the heart of Tanger.

Yachts from Gibraltar, Spain, Portugal, Morocco and US will be taking part in aid of Red Cross.

“Despite the lack of berths and adequate infrastructure for yachts in Gibraltar the rally, organised as a voluntary effort by Boatshed Gibraltar, continues to attract increasing numbers of participants,” said a statement from the organisers.

“Boatshed Gibraltar persuaded Alcaidesa Marina and Tanja Marina Bay to step in and sponsor the rally this year when the two marinas in Gibraltar chose not to sponsor,” the statement added.

Participants in the rally will be able to bid for many valuable prizes including a James Foot Gibraltar watercolour, a folding bicycle, a haul out at Alcaidesa Marina and a Watford Football Club shirt autographed by captain Trevor Deeney and his squad.

“That’s without mentioning the magnificent prizes that will be raffled,” said the statment.

“The rally would not be possible without the great support of the private sector that recognises the value of a vibrant yachting sector in Gibraltar. There are too many sponsors to mention all of them, but particular thanks go out to Alcaidesa Marina, Tanja Marina Bay, GibOil, Lewis Stagnetto and Co, Eroski and Masbro Insurance,” the statement aded.

For a spectacular sight look out into the Bay at 11am on Friday Aug 23 to catch the start off the western end of the runway.

Boatshed Gibraltar is targeting to raise a five figure sum for the Red Cross with this event.

Most Read

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Govt announce tender for Old Married Quarters

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

2019 recipients of Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and Distinction announced

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

New schools shaping up

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar flight diverted due to disruptive passengers

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New car-shaped bicycle rack at Europort Road

12th August 2019

Local News
Unite calls for an end to MoD 'austerity pay'

12th August 2019

Local News
The 2019 Gibraltar - Morocco Yacht Rally

12th August 2019

Local News
2019 recipients of Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and Distinction announced

12th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019