The 2019 Gibraltar - Morocco Yacht Rally

In just over a week 50 plus yachts will assemble in the Bay of Gibraltar to sail in company to the new Tanja Marina Bay complex in the heart of Tanger.

Yachts from Gibraltar, Spain, Portugal, Morocco and US will be taking part in aid of Red Cross.

“Despite the lack of berths and adequate infrastructure for yachts in Gibraltar the rally, organised as a voluntary effort by Boatshed Gibraltar, continues to attract increasing numbers of participants,” said a statement from the organisers.

“Boatshed Gibraltar persuaded Alcaidesa Marina and Tanja Marina Bay to step in and sponsor the rally this year when the two marinas in Gibraltar chose not to sponsor,” the statement added.

Participants in the rally will be able to bid for many valuable prizes including a James Foot Gibraltar watercolour, a folding bicycle, a haul out at Alcaidesa Marina and a Watford Football Club shirt autographed by captain Trevor Deeney and his squad.

“That’s without mentioning the magnificent prizes that will be raffled,” said the statment.

“The rally would not be possible without the great support of the private sector that recognises the value of a vibrant yachting sector in Gibraltar. There are too many sponsors to mention all of them, but particular thanks go out to Alcaidesa Marina, Tanja Marina Bay, GibOil, Lewis Stagnetto and Co, Eroski and Masbro Insurance,” the statement aded.

For a spectacular sight look out into the Bay at 11am on Friday Aug 23 to catch the start off the western end of the runway.

Boatshed Gibraltar is targeting to raise a five figure sum for the Red Cross with this event.