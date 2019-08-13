Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

The 47th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

By Chronicle Staff
13th August 2019

The Nautilus Project is planning its 47th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean this Saturday at 10am at Rosia Bay.

A representative from TNP said: “Rosia Bay is a hotspot for rubbish unfortunately despite it been our last seahorse nursery and home to other endangered/protected marine species.”

“TNP hopes that Rosia will be restored to its former glory ensuring the continued survival of these iconic animals.”

Each beach clean up usually garners around 60kg of rubbish, mainly plastic items such as suntops, plastic bags, water bottles and straws.

TNP collaborates with EcoPark who collect, weigh, sort and recycle the debris ensuring it does not end up in either the sea or landfill.

“On the last couple of cleans we have retrieved drifts nets which can cause hundreds of sea animal deaths by way of ghost fishing,” the TNP representative added.

Contact TNP for more information.

Most Read

Local News

2019 recipients of Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and Distinction announced

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

Govt announce tender for Old Married Quarters

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar unaffected by ‘hottest’ month on earth

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

Local couple launch reusable ashtray initiative at Eastern Beach

Tue 13th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local couple launch reusable ashtray initiative at Eastern Beach

13th August 2019

Local News
The 47th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

13th August 2019

Local News
Coalition for Climate Action (CCA) meets with Government

13th August 2019

Local News
AquaGib offers free water in town

13th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019