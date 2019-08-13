The 47th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

The Nautilus Project is planning its 47th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean this Saturday at 10am at Rosia Bay.

A representative from TNP said: “Rosia Bay is a hotspot for rubbish unfortunately despite it been our last seahorse nursery and home to other endangered/protected marine species.”

“TNP hopes that Rosia will be restored to its former glory ensuring the continued survival of these iconic animals.”

Each beach clean up usually garners around 60kg of rubbish, mainly plastic items such as suntops, plastic bags, water bottles and straws.

TNP collaborates with EcoPark who collect, weigh, sort and recycle the debris ensuring it does not end up in either the sea or landfill.

“On the last couple of cleans we have retrieved drifts nets which can cause hundreds of sea animal deaths by way of ghost fishing,” the TNP representative added.

Contact TNP for more information.