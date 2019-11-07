The Calpe Conference 2019: A personal view Part Two
By Dr Alex Menez We’d had lunch and seen the Medusa Gorgon found at Gorham’s Cave; it was still the first day of Calpe, and there were plenty of great lectures yet to come. Stewart Finlayson from the Gibraltar National Museum and University of Gibraltar, who has roamed Gorham’s and many other caves with his...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here