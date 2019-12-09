Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

The European Sinfonietta orchestra to perform two New Year’s concerts

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2019

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture announced the New Year’s Classical Concert for 2020 as part of its cultural events calendar.

The event will be organised for the Government of Gibraltar by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society.

The European Sinfonietta, will be conducted by the eminent James Ham, at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

The first one will be an Orchestral Concert for children at 5.30pm, followed by an adult concert at 8.30pm.

“We are very proud to once again host the New Year’s Concerts for the whole family to enjoy together, focused on entertaining our children and introducing a new generation to the beauty and wonder of classical music,” said Dr John Cortes, the minister for culture.

“We have been working very closely with the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society and sincerely thank them for making it all happen’,” he added.

Tickets for the Orchestral Concert for children are free of charge for kids and their families. These free tickets can be collected at the City Hall, Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery reception as from Tuesday December 10 between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Tickets are limited to six per person. The attending children’s ID cards must be shown.

Tickets for the evening’s performance, priced at £20 will go on sale also as from Tuesday December 10, and will be available from Sacarello’s Coffee Shop in Irish Town, the Silver Shop at 222 Main Street or from the Society on 200 72134 or www.philharmonic.gi.

A limited number of tickets priced at £10 for Senior Citizens and Students will be available from the City Hall, Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery reception.

