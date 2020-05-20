The evacuation diaries
Friday, May 22, marks the 80th anniversary of the evacuation of civilians from Gibraltar during World War II. In a four-part series, Joe Gingell charts the events that led to that decision and its seismic impact on this community. In 1938, during the Czechoslovakia crisis, when the war seemed imminent, the subject of the evacuation...
