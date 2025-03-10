Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Mar, 2025

The Governor and Lady Bathurst visit cultural facilities

By Chronicle Staff
10th March 2025

The Governor Sir Ben Bathurst and Lady Bathurst were hosted by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, on a visit of some of Gibraltar’s cultural facilities.

Met at the John Mackintosh Hall by The Chief Cultural Officer, Seamus Byrne, the Governor and Lady Bathurst explored the gallery spaces, public library, and cultural facilities including the theatre.

They later visited the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery at the City Hall, which proudly showcases works by some of Gibraltar’s most prominent heritage artists.

The tour was concluded at the Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art, at the historic Montagu Bastion. The display there highlights the talent and creativity of Gibraltar’s current art scene. The team explained that both galleries will be celebrating their 10th anniversary this year.

Mr Santos thanked the Governor and Lady Bathurst for taking the time to visit these important cultural venues and reaffirmed his commitment, via his Ministry and Gibraltar Cultural Services, to fostering artistic expression and preserving Gibraltar’s rich cultural heritage.

