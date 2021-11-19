The heat is on for top spot in Futsal first division
Europa Futsal will be hoping that last week’s opponents Bavaria, whom they beat 4-1 will this week produce the goods as they look to closing the two point gap with Mons Calpe. Europa, who face Zoca Bastion have a difficult match ahead of them but will be hoping to come away with all three points....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here