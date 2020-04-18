THE INVISIBLE ENEMY
Coronavirus has transformed the chess landscape: physical tournaments are off everyoneâ€™s radar, but online events have never been as popular. The World Champion, Magnus Carlsen, is certainly playing his part in this current surge of activity. His â€˜Magnus Carlsen Invitationalâ€™ starts today, with himself and seven of his closest rivals fighting for a $250,000 prize...
