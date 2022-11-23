‘The Ladies That Rock The Rock’ book donated to Prior Park

Some 135 pupils in Prior Park school’s years 10-13 received copies of the book ‘The Ladies That Rock The Rock’ last week, the copies of which were donated by several companies in Gibraltar.

Telling the life stories of 22 influential women in Gibraltar, the book is a novella and self-development diary published by a local businesswoman and author, Ayelet Mamo Shay.

At their morning Assembly, the pupils met Mrs Mamo Shay, who gave an inspirational talk about how the book came about and on her life story.

"Inspiring the young generations has been a key objective of mine since the idea of the book was born, and I was delighted to speak at Prior Park school and meet many motivated pupils who were so excited to receive the book and hear about its journey,” Mrs Mamo Shay said.

“By donating books to local schools we ensure to inspire the young generations to leadership and success.”

Any persons or companies that wish to participate in this initiative and donate books should contact TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com.