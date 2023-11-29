Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Nov, 2023

The Mayor takes Bella Vista service users on Rock Tour

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2023

In keeping with her focus on the elderly and following various visits to residential homes and day centres, the Mayor, Carmen Gomez, took a group of Bella Vista Day Centre service users on a Rock Tour.

The tour departed Bella Vista and the first stop was Europa Point and the Bistro Point Restaurant where a breakfast of tea/coffee and pastries was enjoyed by all. There was also a performance by the All-Ireland Irish Dancing Champion, John Morris, who happened to be present with his family and offered to perform the group.

Following the breakfast the tour continued with a visit to the Upper Rock Nature Reserve with stops at the Queen’s Balcony and Ape’s Den. Finally the airport tunnel at Kingsway was transited as many of those present had not yet had the opportunity of seeing it.

“Fond memories of Gibraltar were rekindled, and it is the wish of our Mayor to make these excursions a regular feature of her tenure,” said a statement from her office.

“The Mayor’s Office is very grateful to MH Bland for kindly offering the tour bus on a complimentary basis.”

