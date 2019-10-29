The Mayor Unveils a Plaque to Gibraltarian Evacuees

Last week, the Mayor travelled to Ballymena to unveil a plaque to the 42 Gibraltarians who died during the time they were evacuated to Ballymena during World War II.

The necessary research was done by Mid and East Antrim council and the Office of the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim along with the help of the Lions Club, Ballymena.

In all, three plaques were unveiled. The Mayor, Cllr Maureen Morrow, unveiled the a plaque titled “The Journey 1944”, Mr Herbie Park President of the Lions Club Ballymena unveiled the plaque titled “The Settling 1945” and His Worship the Mayor unveiled a plaque titled “In Memory 1948”.

This last plaque carries the names of those who are buried at the local cemetery and makes mention of the fact that another 62 Gibraltarian evacuees died in camps elsewhere in Northern Ireland.