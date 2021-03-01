The memoirs of Rose Luce
Gibraltar features in the published memoirs of Rose Luce, the wife of former Governor of Gibraltar Lord Luce. The book, ‘Roses’s Ramblings’, spans 60 years of a richly diverse and interesting life. From her early years, jobs in parliament and America, a leading role in the English-Speaking Union, her charitable work, and her life married...
