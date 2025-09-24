The Memory Project returns next week

The Memory Project 2, an immersive performance which raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia, will be held next Monday and Tuesday at the GEMA Gallery.

The performance, presented by The Movement Collective, is in collaboration with the Gibraltar Alzheimer's and Dementia Society and supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

This is the second instalment of The Memory Project which was first held in 2022.

The Memory Project 2 will see the audience step inside Margaret's world through an immersive experience.

The audience will feel and witness what it is like to experience the world through her eyes on a moving journey of memory, loss and identity.

This immersive performance involves standing and moving for up to 40 minutes, with some sensory participation such as blindfolding.

It is only suitable for fully mobile audience members and is recommended for ages 11 years and over.

The performance explores themes around Alzheimer's and dementia, which some may find emotionally challenging and it will conclude with a question and answer session.

The Memory Project 2 will be performed on September 29 and 30, with two showings at 6pm and 8pm nightly at the GEMA Gallery.

The show is in aid of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS) and tickets are still available online: www.buytickets.gi