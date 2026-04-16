Plans submitted for new waterfront restaurant at Tradewinds

A planning application for the old Bruno’s premises at Tradewinds, Marina Bay, has been filed with the Town Planner, with permission being sought for transform the former restaurant site into a day-to-night venue centred around a new 360-degree bar, upgraded glazing and a redesigned external terrace.

The design statement for “The Butcher Gibraltar”, prepared by Arc Design Ltd and filed with the application on behalf of their clients Luxe Rock 2, describes the site as a currently vacant marina-front commercial unit in Marina Bay that has already undergone an internal strip-out in preparation for the new fit-out .

According to the design statement, the “project aims to creates a vibrant new social hub on Gibraltar’s waterfront. By day, it’s a family-friendly restaurant; by night, it transforms into a music-led social venue.”

“Centred around a 360° bar, the layout provides an inclusive, multi-generational destination that enhances the local maritime character and supports the area's social fabric.”

“The interior blends industrial materials with a sophisticated social vibe. Using a mix of polished steel, textured glass, and warm amber lighting, the atmosphere shifts naturally from a bright, professional daytime setting to an intimate evening space.”

“High-quality finishes and modern architectural shapes ensure the venue is as suited for quiet lunches as it is for lively night-time events.”

With regards to the outdoor terrace, it will be a natural extension of the interior, using curved seating and integrated greenery.

The design statement states that the overall zoning of the previous establishment would largely be retained, with the kitchen, restrooms and storage areas remaining in their existing locations to allow for efficient drainage connections and service distribution.

“A central 360° bar becomes the focal point of the new interior concept,” it said.

“In the external area, the design replaces the former furniture with a more structured and inviting environment, featuring organic, curved banquette seating and integrated planters to enhance comfort and visual appeal.”

The plans also include a high-quality upgrade to the building’s external curtain wall.

According to the design statement, the existing glazing would be replaced with slim-profile aluminium framing and higher-performance solar-control glass aimed at improving thermal, acoustic and environmental performance.

The existing continuous grille above the glazing would remain in place to allow the current HVAC connections to continue operating and to maintain visual continuity with neighbouring waterfront units

“Beyond the curtain wall replacement, external interventions are intentionally minimal to maintain the building’s established character. The only significant addition is a new service opening to the kitchen, enabling more efficient servicing of the terrace and introducing a visual connection between the food preparation area and the exterior,” said the statement.