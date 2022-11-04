Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

The military elephant in the room

'Defeat of the floating batteries at Gibraltar', by John Singleton Copley, hangs in the Guildhall art gallery in London. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
4th November 2022

In the Guildhall in London hangs a wall-sized painting by John Singleton Copley depicting scenes from the Great Siege of Gibraltar in 1782. At three metres by nearly eight metres, it dominates the Guildhall art gallery with dramatic imagery of the British seeing off French and Spanish troops during the war of American independence. For...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Britain agrees to sovereignty talks with Mauritius over Chagos Islands

Thu 3rd Nov, 2022

Local News

£155m contract for MoD facilities management comes into service

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Local News

US submarine docks in Gibraltar as British minister underlines Rock’s ‘inescapable’ military value

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

#ChrisSays: Confessions of a dad-to-be

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

The military elephant in the room

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
UEFA announces New women’s national team competition system

4th November 2022

Local News
RG looks online in search for new recruits

3rd November 2022

Local News
Private client event brings a close to Gibraltar Day in London

3rd November 2022

Local News
Motorcyclist jailed for striking pedestrian

3rd November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022