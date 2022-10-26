Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Oct, 2022

â€˜The Mountâ€™ offers a taste of Gibraltarian horror this Halloween weekend

THE MOUNT: A still from the horror movie The Mount, which was filmed and produced in Gibraltar and is available on Amazon Prime. Philomena [pictured above and played by Monica Ritchie] is not your average sweater-knitting, rocking chair-sitting granny. Within an aged, run-down mansion upon the forested terrain of â€˜The Mount', Philomena, a bohemian senior who refuses to relinquish her life of solitude and luxury, prepares for her favourite night of the year; Halloween. However, nothing could ever prepare her for what was to comeâ€¦"Images courtesy of Ian Serra

By Eyleen Gomez
26th October 2022

This Halloween weekend, horror movie fans in Gibraltar can curl up on the sofa to watch the locally filmed and produced horror movie â€˜The Mountâ€™ on Amazon Prime. Movie festival fans in Manchester will also have the opportunity to watch both â€˜The Mountâ€™ and its sequel â€˜The Mount 2â€™, at the Fantastic Film Festival in...

