â€˜The Mountâ€™ offers a taste of Gibraltarian horror this Halloween weekend

THE MOUNT: A still from the horror movie The Mount, which was filmed and produced in Gibraltar and is available on Amazon Prime. Philomena [pictured above and played by Monica Ritchie] is not your average sweater-knitting, rocking chair-sitting granny. Within an aged, run-down mansion upon the forested terrain of â€˜The Mount', Philomena, a bohemian senior who refuses to relinquish her life of solitude and luxury, prepares for her favourite night of the year; Halloween. However, nothing could ever prepare her for what was to comeâ€¦"Images courtesy of Ian Serra