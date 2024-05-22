The Nautilus Project Blue Week aims to involve locals

The Nautilus Project is celebrating its Blue Week on June 3 to 7 and aims to give Gibraltar the opportunity to get involved with the surrounding marine environment and to make a real difference through various ways.

World Oceans Day is June 7 and everyone is encouraged to wear blue.

“We encourage upcycled, pre-loved and thrift items, The Nautilus team are more than happy to help source these,” said a statement from TNP.

“As a last resort, we have a limited numbers of blue merchandise available on the Nautilus Online Charity Store. Given enough notice, a bespoke order can be placed and delivered to you by foot.”

They advise locals to check out the Ana Serra and Adrianne Durante Collections created by the local students.

“With Climate Change at the global forefront and in a bid to create a greener Gibraltar, you’ll showcase your solidarity and support for a healthier marine ecosystem,” said the statement.

“Please contact us on info@thenautilusproject.co to register your interest in being part of our annual Nautilus World Oceans Day Blue Week.”

“Here’s to a cleaner, healthier, greener, safer Gibraltar. Never underestimate the power you have to drive change.”

“You are helping empower and inspire the next generation of environmentalists, policy makers, marine scientists, divers and more at grassroots level,” the statement added.