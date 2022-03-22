Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sports

The opportunities are there for the youth states Ribas

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd March 2022

“The opportunities are there for the taking for youth players to have an opportunity for selection into the national squad”. This was one of the key pieces of advise Gibraltar Head Coach Julio Ribas provided ahead of this Wednesday’s international friendly against Grenada at the Victoria Stadium as Gibraltar completed their final training session. Speaking...

