The opportunities are there for the youth states Ribas
“The opportunities are there for the taking for youth players to have an opportunity for selection into the national squad”. This was one of the key pieces of advise Gibraltar Head Coach Julio Ribas provided ahead of this Wednesday’s international friendly against Grenada at the Victoria Stadium as Gibraltar completed their final training session. Speaking...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here