Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Local News

The Peter J Isola Foundation renews partnership with Calpe House

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2024

The Peter J Isola Foundation has renewed its partnership with Calpe House GA, donating £30,000 to support vital accommodation services for Gibraltarian patients and their families in London.

Initiated in 2017, this partnership has enabled the construction and furnishing of further properties, providing some 38 private en-suite rooms and shared spaces to meet the increasing demand for patient accommodation in London.

Calpe House Chairman Albert Poggio received a £30,000 cheque from Peter Isola, Trustee of the Foundation.

"We are proud to continue supporting Calpe House, a vital service that has helped and supported thousands of Gibraltarians and their families during their most difficult times,” said Mr Poggio.

“Anyone who has spent time there will understand just how important this support is."

Albert Isola a CBE Trustee added: "The Peter J Isola Foundation is and has always been committed to investing in the Gibraltarian community.”

“There are few better causes than to care and support for our very own during their most challenging journeys facing treatment in London.”

“We are all very pleased to continue this partnership that will support our community for years to come.”

