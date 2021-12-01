Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Dec, 2021

Features

THE PHOENIX RISES, 1783-1805

By Chronicle Staff
1st December 2021

The final volume of the trilogy by Richard Garcia detailing the social history of Gibraltar in the 18th century has just been published.

This book is entitled The Phoenix Rises, 1783-1805.

Volume 2 of the trilogy ended with the Great Siege of 1779-1783, which everyone knows about.

What is much less well-known is what happened afterwards, following the decimation of the town and the destruction wrought by the siege. This book carries the story forward up to the time of the battle of Trafalgar, which was fought in October 1805.

It therefore covers the period which includes the time when the Duke of Kent, the future father of Queen Victoria, was Governor of Gibraltar and the cataclysmic events of the terrible yellow fever epidemic of 1804 which claimed thousands of lives. It also examines a whole range of other issues and events.

All told, the trilogy covers the period from the capture of Gibraltar in August 1704 to October 1805, which is just over 100 years.

The Phoenix Rises, 1783-1805 is the 20th book to be published by Richard Garcia.

“It has been quite a marathon publishing all three books of this trilogy within the space of twelve months,” said Richard Garcia.

“Most of the research had been completed well before Volume 1 was published last December, but a huge amount of work still remained to be done. I am particularly pleased with this trilogy, as I believe that the social history of Gibraltar has in the past often been the poor relation of the military and political history of our home.”

Richard Garcia will be signing copies of the new book at the shop of the Heritage Trust on Friday, December, from 10a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

