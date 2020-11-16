Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Nov, 2020

‘The Spirit of Christmas’ to be broadcast later this month

By Chronicle Staff
16th November 2020

The annual Christmas Festival of Lights will this year become a broadcast and online event due to Covid-19, Gibraltar Cultural Services has confirmed.

As previously announced by GCS, due to Covid guidelines and keeping to social responsibility, the format for the annual event will be different from previous years.

This year’s event will now be a production called ‘The Spirit of Christmas’, and will see local organisations such as the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, GAMPA and Gibmedia work in collaboration.

“The production will feature local dancers and singers, all pre-recorded prior to airing on GBC TV and GCS Facebook, and keeping to guidelines approved by the Director of Public Health,” the Government said in a statement.

“The performers have been recorded as individuals or small groups and the recordings edited to into a continuous production.”

The production will be live both online on the GCS Facebook page and on GBC at 7pm on November 20.

The traditional Christmas lights will also be switched as from November 20, with the Government reminding the public that there will be no live event at either Casemates or the Piazza.

The illuminations will thereafter come on, automatically, every day until the January 6, 2021.

