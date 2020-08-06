Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

The volcanic island of Tenerife

Pics: Shaun Yeo

By Guest Contributor
6th August 2020

In this week’s travel Shaun Yeo explores marine life of Tenerife.

by Shaun Yeo

Tenerife is the largest Island of the eight, which make up the Spanish Archipelago of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tenerife is also the most populated of all the other Islands, and the most popular and visited Island both by international and Spanish tourist, and by us Gibraltarians.

The south of the Island is where most of the holiday resorts are and where most “Brits” go for the sandy white beaches, and clubbing. I however stayed where the locals are, in the Northern part of the Island. Here, most of the beaches are covered in black sands!

The landscape is filled with volcanic black lava stone formations and mountains. Even the buildings in the town centre of the capital; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, is made from bricks made from black lava stones.

Fields and fields of banana plantations can be seen throughout the coastline. The volcanic soil, rich in minerals, perfect for growing fruit. At the centre of the Island is “Mount Teide”, a huge extinct Volcano.

The mountain is the highest of all the Canary Islands, and from its base, the third largest volcano in the world! From the coastline, it took me over two hours to drive to the top of the summit in a car.

The landscape is out of this world, it seemed like if I was on a television set in Mars. Huge lizards the size of my arm, are seen everywhere in Teide National Park.

Underwater, the volcanic rock formations continue to be seen on the North of the Island. Lava which has set under the sea, can be seen in the way of underwater cliff walls, ridges and even tunnels and caverns have formed. You can see these by taking a Scuba Diving Trip in the area of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, like I did.

Also of interest for scuba divers, a small town also in the North called Tabaiba. Like in Gibraltar, a tugboat was purposely sunk in 2006 to create an artificial reef in the area.

The tugboat; called “El Peñon”, had 49 years of active service in the Port of Santa Cruz, and sunk three times during her time in service before retiring to her final resting place on the ocean floor.

Although Gibraltar does get a mixture of Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea Marine Life, it was the first time I had seen some species of Marine Life from the Atlantic Ocean. Of interest was the Trumpetfish and Shrimp.

The anemones, I also noticed were quite different to the ones we see in Gibraltar.

I found there to be more Marine Life in Tabaiba for those wanting to see different species, and for those wanting to experience the underwater volcanic labyrinth of lava tunnels and caverns, Santa Cruz was the ideal place.

So far, Tenerife is the only Canary Island I have visited. I look forward to travelling to other Islands in the future.

To read more about Shaun’s travels and diving expeditions check out his blog: www.shaunyeophotography.com

Most Read

Local News

Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Local News

Ireland removes Gib from Covid-19 ‘green list’, but no practical impact

Wed 5th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Customs officers seize cigarette haul concealed in vehicle tyres

Wed 5th Aug, 2020

UK/Spain News

HMS Enterprise, commanded by a Gibraltarian, heads to Beirut to survey port after devastating explosion

Thu 6th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A tour of the Northern Defences

5th August 2020

Features
Free the Knee campaign raises over £3,000 for prostate cancer

4th August 2020

Features
Anxious WHO implores world to 'do it all' in long war on Covid-19

4th August 2020

Features
A splash of colour for vibrant GAMPA

3rd August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020