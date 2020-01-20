Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

The William Serfaty Shield Essay Competition is launched

By Chronicle Staff
20th January 2020

To honour the memory of the late William Serfaty who was a lifelong Rotarian and member of the Gibraltar Trust the two entities announced an essay competition last year.

This competition has now been launched within all local secondary schools. It is aimed at the Year 8 students and will take the form of a shield and a £100 cash prize to be presented at the annual Rotary Awards in March/April each year.

To enter, students have been asked to write a short piece on the following prompt:

‘You can travel back in time to any period of Gibraltar’s history. Tell your story on any aspect of life, events or situation during your chosen period.’

The story must be fact based, although application of imagination is encouraged. Entries should be illustrated as appropriate and can an individual or group effort but there is only one prize to be awarded. Maximum of 1,000 words.

The competition is open to all members of Year 8 across Bayside, Westside, Prior Park and the Hebrew High School and the deadline for entries is February 13.

Further information is available from the school’s history department or from email: admin@gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

