The woman behind the Gibraltar climate change march
Passionate about the environment and putting her head above the pulpit for the first time concerning climate change is Anne Marie Morello, the brainchild behind the Gibraltar climate change march. Ms Morello organised the adults march after being inspired by the global strike, now she is organised a further march in September. “I saw an...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here