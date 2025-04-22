‘The world should have listened’
“The world should have listened,” the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, has said as today the world marks the 55th anniversary of Earth Day. This year’s theme is ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ which focuses on renewable energy with the aim to triple the global generation of clean electricity in the next five years....
