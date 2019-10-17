This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

By Sarah Marshall

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.

Hotels with a human touch could become a thing of the past, according to hotel insiders who claim it could be just as easy to procure keys from a robot or via a voice control system.

A survey by Guestline, who provide property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry, suggests 85% of relationships with businesses will not require human interaction in the future. Their conclusions have been drawn from experts across the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, hospitality and interior design.

"Soon there will be screens that welcome you by name when you approach them in the hotel lobby, by using data from your mobile phones which already exists - registered through the hotel's WiFi," says Ralph Fernando, director of strategy, digital and operations at Pragma Consulting.

"Once you're there, it will be an automatic check-in process through facial recognition and your room key will be digitally downloaded to your mobile phone."

A clear idea for showers

Glass walls in bathrooms are pretty, but a real problem if don't want your partner to see you shower. A solution to the design conundrum comes in the form of digital shower walls which can be set to opaque, or even personalised imagery.

It's all about the personal touch

With the advent of the i-concierge, soon it will be possible to order room service without picking up the phone.

"Our phones will sync immediately with the in-room technology for uninterrupted, comfortable and seamless Facetiming/television/streaming and viewing," says Olivia Byrne, owner and director of Eccleston Square Hotel in London.

Guests will use dining apps to order food, and even audio will be digitally set to improve sleep patterns.

Keeping it simple

Jo Littlefair, co-founder and director of interior design studio Goddard Littlefair, says luxury hotels will make minimalism a priority.

"Plugs and sockets will probably go completely, and the trend will continue towards hidden or invisible technology," she says.

Glass TVs are already being prototyped by the likes of Panasonic, so very soon we could screens programmed with films and shows tailored to our tastes.

Warm water on demand

Isn't it annoying when you can't twist taps to find a comfortable water temperature? Possibly one of the greatest future innovations could be digital technology boards, which can detect the optimal shower temperature from your body, using just the heat levels from the touch of a finger.

Surely that's worth checking into a hotel room for the night?

(PA)