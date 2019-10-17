Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

Guestline/PA.

By Press Association
17th October 2019

By Sarah Marshall
Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.

Hotels with a human touch could become a thing of the past, according to hotel insiders who claim it could be just as easy to procure keys from a robot or via a voice control system.

A survey by Guestline, who provide property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry, suggests 85% of relationships with businesses will not require human interaction in the future. Their conclusions have been drawn from experts across the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, hospitality and interior design.

"Soon there will be screens that welcome you by name when you approach them in the hotel lobby, by using data from your mobile phones which already exists - registered through the hotel's WiFi," says Ralph Fernando, director of strategy, digital and operations at Pragma Consulting.

"Once you're there, it will be an automatic check-in process through facial recognition and your room key will be digitally downloaded to your mobile phone."

A clear idea for showers
Glass walls in bathrooms are pretty, but a real problem if don't want your partner to see you shower. A solution to the design conundrum comes in the form of digital shower walls which can be set to opaque, or even personalised imagery.

It's all about the personal touch
With the advent of the i-concierge, soon it will be possible to order room service without picking up the phone.

"Our phones will sync immediately with the in-room technology for uninterrupted, comfortable and seamless Facetiming/television/streaming and viewing," says Olivia Byrne, owner and director of Eccleston Square Hotel in London.

Guests will use dining apps to order food, and even audio will be digitally set to improve sleep patterns.

Keeping it simple
Jo Littlefair, co-founder and director of interior design studio Goddard Littlefair, says luxury hotels will make minimalism a priority.

"Plugs and sockets will probably go completely, and the trend will continue towards hidden or invisible technology," she says.

Glass TVs are already being prototyped by the likes of Panasonic, so very soon we could screens programmed with films and shows tailored to our tastes.

Warm water on demand
Isn't it annoying when you can't twist taps to find a comfortable water temperature? Possibly one of the greatest future innovations could be digital technology boards, which can detect the optimal shower temperature from your body, using just the heat levels from the touch of a finger.

Surely that's worth checking into a hotel room for the night?
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Opinion & Analysis

Fabian Picardo’s project fear

Tue 15th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spain highlights 'Brexit opportunity' for Gib and Campo, but underlines sovereignty stance too

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Fresh disruption at Gib airport over ATC staffing issues

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Soleci is ‘mixing it up’

17th October 2019

Features
Seven of the world's most verdant city escapes

17th October 2019

Features
This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

17th October 2019

Features
Ian Howes looks forward to next running challenge

16th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019