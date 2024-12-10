Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Three adults and two children in hospital after fire in Mid Harbour flat

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2024

Three adults and two children were taken to hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after a fire in a residence in Mid Harbour Estate, in which a family dog died.

Emergency services responded to the fire in a property in Wave Crest House at 4.20am, with residents of the building evacuated while firefighters tackled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

“At around 4.20am, the RGP Control Room received a report that there was a fire at the top of Wave Crest House and that residents were stuck inside shouting for help,” the RGP said in a statement.

“Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue and Gibraltar Ambulance Service were dispatched.”

“Three adults and two children who were in the residence where the fire happened were taken to St Bernard’s Hospital for treatment to injuries, with two of the adults in intensive care.”

“A family dog died in the fire and the entire building was evacuated by the emergency services.”

The RGP Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the GFRS Fire Investigation Team are currently at the scene, the RGP added.

“A number of residents evacuated from neighbouring flats were taken to the community centre on the estate to be looked after, but later returned to their properties once a structural engineer had given the building the all clear,” the statement added.

Detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department are currently conducting enquiries into the cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RGP Control Room on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report/seen-heard

MORE AS WE HAVE IT

Three adults and two children in hospital after fire in Mid Harbour flat

