Sat 1st May, 2021

Three arrested in armed police operation

By Chronicle Staff
30th April 2021

Three local men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms in a dramatic armed police operation the area of Rosia Plaza at around 8pm on Friday evening.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media platform showed armed officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police arresting the men at gunpoint.

The three men exited two Gibraltar-registered vehicles and were handcuffed before being placed in police vans.

The incident was captured by cameramen filming for the UK-based documentary, Cops on the Rock.

“Three local males have this evening been arrested on suspicion of Possession of Firearms,” a spokesman for the RGP told the Chronicle.

“The investigation is still ongoing so we are unable to comment further.”

